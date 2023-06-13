INDIA

Bommai not eyeing post of opposition leader in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that he is not an aspirant for the post of leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

“That question does not arise,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Bommai said that there is no delay in the appointment of leader of opposition.

“As soon as the session is called, the leader of opposition will be selected. This has been the tradition for a long time,” he said.

“The leaders of the party high command are not unhappy over the defeat in Karnataka. We have accepted the mandate of the people. I have taken moral responsibility for the defeat. So there is no need to answer criticisms in this regard,” Bommai stated.

Also, there are no discussions over an alliance of between the BJP with the JD(S), the former CM said.

Talking about the possibility of former CM Jagadish Shettar returning to the party, Bommai said, “He (Shettar) has stated that he is content after joining the Congress, so the question of him returning to the party does not arise.”

Bommai also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not explained how he will mobilise funds for implementing the Congress’ guarantee schemes.

“It has been a month since the Congress came to power in Karnataka. It is the right of every citizen to know how the funds will be raised, but Siddaramaiah has not given an appropriate answer on this issue.

20230613-214604

