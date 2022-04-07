INDIATOP NEWS

Bommai orders probe into Al-Qaeda video praising Karnataka student

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered a probe into a video released by terror outfit Al-Qaeda lauding a girl who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ at a mob during the recent protests against the hijab ban in the state.

The current controversy erupted after Al-Qaeda’s global terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri in a nine-minute video praised Muskan Khan, a college student from Mandya district, for raising the slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ to counter a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the college premises at the height of the hijab crisis in Karnataka.

In the video titled ‘The Noble Woman of India’, Zawahiri could be heard reciting a poem he composed to praise Muskan.

“I have directed the police chief to probe the matter and verify the truth regarding the video, which is said to be released by an Al-Qaeda terrorist. Once the report is available, further action will be decided,” Bommai said.

He added that a conspiracy is being hatched against the nation and the law of the land over the hijab incident.

Bommai also termed Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Zawahiri’s video was doctored and was a ‘handiwork’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as baseless.

“One thing I don’t understand is why Siddaramaiah is getting upset if questions are raised against the Al-Qaeda,” the Chief Minister said.

