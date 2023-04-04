Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Siddaramaiah after the latter expressed his wish to “become chief minister again” after the May 10 Assembly elections.

“His remarks indicate what is happening in the Congress camp,” Bommai said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s interview with a news channel wherein he spoke about his chief ministerial ambitions, Bommai said the Congress leader may wish (for it) “but nobody knows the pulse of the people”.

“It will be known once the results are out. With the people’s support, one can become an MLA. What Siddaramaiah had said was nothing new. Looking at the developments of the last three to four days, the BJP will get an absolute majority in the Assembly polls,” CM Bommai said.

There have been reports of “differences” in the Congress over picking the chief ministerial candidate between Siddaramaiah and Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar.

“On one hand, Shivakumar, wherever he goes, seeks blessings to become the chief minister. And on the other hand, Siddaramaiah has been claiming himself as the CM. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are dreaming of the CM’s post but their dream will never become reality,” he said.

He further said “unexpected results would come from some constituencies”.

“The rank and file of the party are confident of the BJP getting a full majority in the May 10 polls,” Bommai said.

He said the Congress will not come to power and they are fighting for the seats which they cannot win.

“The party (Congress) is fighting for power and the CM’s post, and not doing the good things for the people of Karnataka,” he said.

