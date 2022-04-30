INDIA

Bommai to host dinner party for Amit Shah on May 3

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will host a dinner party at his official residence for Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 3, during which discussions will take place on crucial issues, including the much-awaited cabinet expansion that will have a direct impact on the state’s Assembly elections.

The event will be attended by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, senior BJP leaders and core committee members.

BJP leaders in the state have been exerting pressure for a quick decision on the cabinet expansion.

They are stressing the fact that only about 10 months are pending for the Karnataka Assembly polls and they won’t be able to do anything if more time is consumed for making decisions, sources in the party explained.

The leaders will discuss ensuring coordination between the state government and the party and iron out differences between the two sides.

They will also discuss how to keep the Congress away from power and the impact of the alliance forged between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Karnataka’s farmers Organization.

Bommai had stated that he would not speak about the cabinet expansion during his New Delhi visit on April 30, however, the sources confirmed that he is going to have a crucial first round of talks with the top leaders.

