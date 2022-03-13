INDIA

Bommai watches ‘The Kashmir Files’, announces 100% tax exemption

By NewsWire
0
34

The Karnataka government has decided to provide hundred per cent tax exemption on Hindi feature film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday took time off to watch the movie at a theatre here.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister hailed the movie’s director Vivek Agnihotri’s efforts to bringto light the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were subjected to genocide in the Kashmir valley in the 90s.

“Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land.

“To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,” Bommai tweeted.

20220314-003002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.