Bommai watches ‘The Kashmir Files’, announces 100% tax exemption

The Karnataka government has decided to provide hundred per cent tax exemption on Hindi feature film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday took time off to watch the movie at a theatre here.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister hailed the movie’s director Vivek Agnihotri’s efforts to bringto light the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were subjected to genocide in the Kashmir valley in the 90s.

“Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land.

“To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,” Bommai tweeted.

