ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bomman, Bellie, Bommi & Raghu of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ pose with the Oscar

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director Kartiki Gonsalves posted a picture of the entire cast of the documentary including the elephants Bommi and Raghu posing with the Oscar award.

She shared the picture on Instagram and said that the cast reunited at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after six years.

In the photo, Kartiki held the Oscar trophy as she stood in front of Raghu and Bommi, the elephants.

Kartiki captioned the post: “Our complete family together reunited right here right now in the very space where it all began (black heart emoji) six years later @theelephantwhisperers. Image : Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu (Bommi) and the Oscar ! What a beautiful journey it’s been. April 9th 2023.”

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ brought home the 95th Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

The documentary revolves around the bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers – a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie – who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

20230410-123803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Decors arrive at Ranbir’s Bandra residence

    RSS Founder KB Hedgewar to get a trilingual biopic

    Lyrics of ‘Acharya’ item song irk rural medical practitioners

    ‘Vikram’ NFTs to be launched on VistaVerse at Cannes