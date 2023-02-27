INDIA

Bones, blood samples in vehicle seized from Haryana match murdered Raj men

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan police, in a big disclosure in murder of Junaid and Nasir who were charred to death in Haryana, revealed that the bones found in the burnt Bolero in Haryana belonged to the deceased.

The report that came on Sunday proved that the blood stains found in Scorpio were those of Nasir and Junaid. Bharatpur Range IG Gaurav Srivastava on Sunday said that Junaid and Nasir were burnt to death in their own Bolero jeep in Bhiwani district in Haryana.

Suspense remained whether Junaid and Nasir were the ones who died in the incident or someone else. To ascertain this, a DNA test of bones was done and blood samples of Nasir Junaid’s family members were taken.

Bharatpur Range IG said that the blood samples of Junaid and Nasir’s relatives were taken on February 20, and when matched with the charred skeletons in Bhiwani, the blood found on the seat of Scorpio recovered from Somnath Gaushala in Jind district also matched with duo.

When the DNA test report of FSL was received by the Rajasthan Police, it was revealed that Junaid and Nasir were murdered in Bhiwani, Haryana.

20230227-114202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aligarh court orders arrest of 2 UP cops in contempt cases

    Govt protects farmers’ interest through wheat exports curbs: APEDA Chairperson

    High alert in Assam over threats from ISI, Al Qaeda

    RIL invested $ 6.6 bn in inorganic acquisitions since 2018