ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Boney Kapoor shares ‘last picture’ of Sridevi on death anniversary eve

NewsWire
0
0

A day prior to the death anniversary of Sridevi, her husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has shared the last picture of the actress on Thursday.

In the picture, Sridevi can be seen posing along with Boney, daughter Khushi and other relatives.

While Sridevi donned a pastel green and gold ethnic ensemble, her daughter Khushi sported a pastel peach lehenga. The producer wrote on the picture, “Last picture”.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor reminisced about his wife a few days back. Sharing a portrait of his wife, he wrote, “You left us 5 years back…your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.

He also shared another portrait of her on his Instagram story and wrote, “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai (the one who left me, is still with me to this day).”

Two days ago, Janhvi Kapoor also remembered Sridevi with a throwback picture that shows her talking to her mom.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do-it starts and ends with you.”

Sridevi, worked in over 300 films. The actress tragically passed away on February 24, 2018 in a drowning incident in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

20230223-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First pan-India Kannada sci-fi thriller ‘Mandala’ all set to release

    Ranbir, Ayan on ‘Brahmastra’: We had the opportunity to create our...

    Amaal Mallik sings praises of Nikitaa for her album ‘High Priestess’

    Abhay Deol: In American cinema Indian men are shown as nerds,...