INDIA

‘Bonjour India 2022’ announced

By NewsWire
0
0

The fourth edition of ‘Bonjour India 2022’ has been announced by the French embassy in India. The event celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence and 75 years of the establishment of Indo-French diplomatic relations.

Besides projects narrating the shared history of the two countries, through photography, science and letters, it also aims to be an opportunity to build communities, foster social interaction and create opportunities for diversity, joy and amity after a long time since pandemic overtook the world.

The event will showcase in 19 Indian cities a program of 120 events created in collaboration with French and Indian partners, in domains including education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts and photography.

Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, “Bonjour India is a gift from France to the people of India when the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence. India and France have enjoyed a close cultural partnership for decades, thanks in particular to the network of 14 Alliances Francaises throughout India. During this festival, we will honor the past exchanges and create new collaborations.”

He added, “We believe that our two nations can grow closer by appreciating cultures and co-creating art, amalgamating views from both the countries. I look forward to coming together with the most creative people from our countries, resulting in greater creativity and enrichment. I believe that the free exchange of ideas between our two countries will plant the seeds of new thoughts that will help tackle the challenges that lie ahead.”

20220317-074804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.