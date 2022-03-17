The fourth edition of ‘Bonjour India 2022’ has been announced by the French embassy in India. The event celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence and 75 years of the establishment of Indo-French diplomatic relations.

Besides projects narrating the shared history of the two countries, through photography, science and letters, it also aims to be an opportunity to build communities, foster social interaction and create opportunities for diversity, joy and amity after a long time since pandemic overtook the world.

The event will showcase in 19 Indian cities a program of 120 events created in collaboration with French and Indian partners, in domains including education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts and photography.

Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, “Bonjour India is a gift from France to the people of India when the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence. India and France have enjoyed a close cultural partnership for decades, thanks in particular to the network of 14 Alliances Francaises throughout India. During this festival, we will honor the past exchanges and create new collaborations.”

He added, “We believe that our two nations can grow closer by appreciating cultures and co-creating art, amalgamating views from both the countries. I look forward to coming together with the most creative people from our countries, resulting in greater creativity and enrichment. I believe that the free exchange of ideas between our two countries will plant the seeds of new thoughts that will help tackle the challenges that lie ahead.”

