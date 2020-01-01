Canindia News

Bonnie Crombie asks Mississauga to support the Mayor’s Thanksgiving Food Drive

“I am once again honoured to champion the Mayor’s 6th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, running until October 18th, in support of The Mississauga Food Bank,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a letter.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for the people of Mississauga and we understand that not everyone is in a position to give.

“If you can, please help us set the table for our neighbours this holiday season by making a financial donation of $5, $10, $20 or any amount you can, or by donating non-perishable food items to The Mississauga Food Bank. For every $1 donated, the food bank is able to provide 2 fresh meals to those in need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched budgets thin. The statistics are alarming. Since the onset of the pandemic, The Mississauga Food Bank has seen a 138% increase in people accessing food banks for the first time. They have also seen an 8.9% increase in client visits, have supported over 22,000 neighbours and distributed more than 1.7 million pounds of food.

“There is no shortage of compassion in Mississauga. We are a City that cares and our people want to do more, and give back.

“Our goal for this Thanksgiving campaign is to raise $250,000 and 170,000 pounds of food.

“For more information on how you can help, please visit themississaugafoodbank.org/thanksgiving. All donations of $10.00 or more are eligible for a tax receipt.

“Let’s help ensure everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“Thanks in advance for your generosity,” she concluded.

