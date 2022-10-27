New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANSlife) A new and innovative payment model ‘Book with No Payment’ enables domestic and international travellers to book a hotel in India or overseas with no upfront payment on online travel company MakeMyTrip.

This breakthrough feature is available on the majority of hotels on the platform and Goibibo app; and can be availed if the traveller makes a booking more than five days before the actual check-in date. The feature has been designed to benefit travellers with uncertain travel plans or who book much ahead of the travel date by giving them the option to pay later, up to 72 hours before check-in, as per hotel policy, thereby easing any travel-related financial anxiety.

“Over the past two decades, we have pioneered and launched multiple products to shape the growth of hotel bookings online across the country. We are now taking a giant step forward in the way users plan and book hotels within India and globally with this new feature,” said, Vipul Prakash, COO, MakeMyTrip. “Within the first month of launch, we observed a significant uptick in the use of this feature across the country with a spike in hotel bookings slated to be actualised two months from now. Significantly, 35 percent of the bookings, leveraging the feature, are currently coming from Tier II and II markets.”

The traveller needs to pay just Rs.1 to authenticate the payment method (including UPI/ net banking/credit and debit card and wallets) to make a hotel booking. In case of an unfulfilled booking, MakeMyTrip will automatically initiate a refund of the booking amount i.e., Rs. 1, in the original payment mode.

