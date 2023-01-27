Goa’s Tourism Department in a fresh advisory has asked tourists visiting the coastal state to book accommodation only with legal hotels, villas or other facilities, which are duly registered with the department, to curb online frauds.

Sources said that there have been cases where tourists have been cheated while booking accommodation with facilities that were not registered with the Tourism Department.

In a recently-held meeting, the tourism board discussed various issues pertaining to giving good quality hospitality to tourists.

“The tourists are hereby advised to book accommodation only with legal hotels, villas or facilities duly registered with the Department of Tourism. They are cautioned against hiring private vehicles, renting cars or bikes that are not registered with the Transport Department and those that do not hold a valid permit,” the advisory read.

It also said that consumption of alcohol in open areas like beaches etc. is prohibited and is a punishable offence. However, alcohol may be consumed responsibly inside legally licenced premises like shacks, restaurants, hotels etc.

The department has advised tourists not to entertain illegal touts or agents for booking water sports and river cruises.

“Tourists must insist on a registration certificate issued by the Tourism Department while booking such services,” it said.

Domestic tourists who visit the coastal state with their vehicles are found cooking food in open areas, which is prohibited and may lead to prosecution and seizure of cooking items and a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, the advisory said.

“Driving motor vehicles, including two-wheelers, on beaches is strictly prohibited and will lead to severe action and seizure of the vehicle and arrest of the driver,” the advisory said.

“Do not encourage drug peddlers or consume any narcotics substance, as such activities are banned by law and may lead to severe penalties and imprisonment. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol,” it added.

