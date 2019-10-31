Book fair in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan from Nov 8

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) A 10-day book fair would begin at the historic Gandhi Maidan here on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The theme of the fair, being organised by the Centre for Readership Development (CRD), will be ‘Plant, Water and Life’. The fair, which will conclude on November 18, is likely to be attended by renowned literary personalities.

Writer and CRD president Ratneshwar said, several programmes would be organised to create awareness about environment. In sync with the theme, six blocks would be named after trees, like ‘Neem’, ‘Semal’, ‘Palash’, ‘Kadam’, Gulmohar and ‘Ashok’.

Over 100 publishers are expected to take part and 100 stalls have been set up.

CRD spokesperson Kumar Pankajesh said, social activist Medha Patkar, water conservationist Rajendra Singh, singer Usha Uthup, journalists Sanjay Paliwal and Supriya Prasad would take part in the programmes, to be organised during the fair.

–IANS

