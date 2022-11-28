A book ‘Waves of Art’, which is a part of an artistic campaign launched by the Bay of Bengal Programme (BOBP), reveals the work of 52 artists from four countries.

The book has 71 lively artworks explicitly sketching the status and conditions of female workers, bringing forth both the miseries and power of the women in the fisheries sector of the countries bordering the Bay of Bengal.

BOBP, an intergovernmental fisheries advisory body aimed at highlighting the roles played by women, including their issues and achievements in aquaculture and fisheries in South Asia.

Artistes, who have taken part in this venture, are from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives.

The book contains works of professional artists, scientists and subject matter specialists in the sector.

The artistic representation grabbed the attention of many stakeholders and the public while the artists assembled to draw their paintings during the 8th Global Conference on Women in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) held in Kochi recently.

The book has a collection of works representing women’s unending battle with odds to make a living, poor working conditions posing risks of health issues, determination and strength to fight for empowerment, and power to conquer success — blending reality in the sector.

The drawings throw light on women multitasking to tide over misfortune and engaging in community and resource conservation.

The backbone of many coastal households, women are also represented as real warriors and powerful individuals in mainstream life.

The book includes life sketches of women as inland fishers, fish farmers, fish vendors, fish farmers, workers in post-harvesting.

“Artists from different countries voluntarily joined the campaign to attempt to portray the emotions, power, strength and achievements of women in the sector they chanced upon in their life”, said P.Krishnan, Director of BOBP, which serves as the think tank on transboundary and contemporary national issues of the member countries concerning fisheries management.

The book was brought in association with Arnawas Vasudev Charity as part of the Waves of Art campaign.

“As art is more powerful than the usual way of presentation, we decided to take the art route to create public awareness of this issue and to express solidarity to the women working in fisheries,” added Krishnan.

