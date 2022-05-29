Coming down heavily on the Punjab government over the killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded registration of case against the Chief Minister.

“We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302,” Sirsa tweeted.

A day earlier, Sirsa questioned the Punjab government over the alleged leakage of the list of people whose security had been withdrawn.

“How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab.

“First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!” he had tweeted.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 28, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

