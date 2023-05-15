A compendium of three volumes with Judgments spanning from the year 1988 till 2022 covering Arbitration Act 1940 and 1996, the book titled ‘Supreme Court on Commercial Arbitration’ by Dr. Manoj Kumar and fore worded by R. Venkataramani was released on May 13 being the founders day of Hammurabi & Solomon Partners.

Welcoming a galaxy of judges and legal luminaries, Shweta Bharti, Senior partner of Hammurabi & Solomon Partners explained that in view of the substantial jurisprudence laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the evolution of Arbitration in the country, a need was felt to put all the significant Judgments of the Apex Court on Commercial Arbitration at one place to have a better understanding on how the law has evolved over the past century.

Giving the opening address, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (India Chapter) said this contribution to Arbitration law will help Indian arbitration framework develop at par with counterparts such as ICC, SIAC, etc.

Justice M.R. Shah, Judge, Supreme Court of India gave a keynote address on the occasion and said adaptability of Foreign awards in India has made the Indian Arbitration diaspora respectable before the International key players.

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani recalled the good old practices of legal reporting had a corpus of history of law over multiple statutory frameworks over nearly 125 years leading to the Uncitral model and that the time has come for a New Delhi Convention now. Generation of trust and faith in institutions is the right way forward for the success of arbitration and mediation in India.

In his special address, former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the arbitration space has evolved a lot and we have been encouraging young lawyers to have faith in the same. There are faults in the system that young lawyers must question, but they must never doubt in its capabilities to accomplish what the western counterparts have achieved.

In his concluding remarks, the author, Dr.Manoj Kumar thanked the dignitaries present and in particular the Attorney General R. Venkataramani for agreeing to review and foreword the book, which had commenced with guidance and blessings of Padma Bhushan Dr. N.R. Madhava Menon. Dr. Kumar further added that an efficient and robust arbitration framework is the bridge to a Global India where businesses thrive not for profit motives alone but contribute to generating employment, growth and national security.

Justice Shiva Kirti Singh, former judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, Delhi High Court; Justice Kailash Gambhir, former judge Delhi high court; Ranjit Kumar and Aryamma C. Sundaram, Senior Advocates; Sanjay Jain, Chetan Sharma, Madhavi Diwan and Vikramajit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor Generals of India joined a galaxy of luminaries to release the Book at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

