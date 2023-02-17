New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) To enable more people to tour the world, Booking.com, has included Hindi as a language choice. All Booking.com platforms, including the mobile, web, iOS, and Android apps, will include the Hindi language version, making it accessible to Hindi speakers everywhere. Now, travellers can easily read comprehensive information, discover offers and discounts, view their reservations, manage their accounts, and more.

With the addition of Hindi, the platform is now accessible in 46 languages and dialects worldwide, allowing native speakers of those languages to travel and have authentic, local experiences.

With Hindi now available on the Extranet and Pulse app (for iOS and Android), Booking.com accommodation partners will be able to manage all pertinent information about their properties in their native tongue and connect with a much larger audience.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, commented, “With the easing of travel restrictions, Indians are keen to travel and explore the world once again. We have also seen that domestic travel in India has been growing year-on-year. At Booking.com, we are constantly looking for ways to take the friction out of travel. Integrating the Hindi language on our platform is a great example of how we not only want to enhance the traveller experience but also help our partners connect and unlock a larger travel audience. India is a priority market for us in the Asia Pacific; and I am proud that we can help even more Indian consumers search and book their travels with greater ease.”

