Bookies, who run the satta market, have predicted that the people of Gujarat may see the BJP again in power, as they have projected 125 seats for the saffron party in the 182-member assembly.

There are no bids for the other parties.

The ‘satta markets’ are predicting the return of the BJP to power in Gujarat, with an increased majority of 125 seats.

“As per our calculation of “Gujarat election 2022″, we are predicting BJP 125-139, Indian National Congress 40-50 and Aam Aadmi Party only 6-7,” said a bookie on the condition of anonymity.

“We are giving about 40 paise for the BJP government, Rs 4.50 for the Congress and Rs 25 for the AAP. It is based on our calculations.”

As per the bookies, the Congress is likely to get a maximum 50 seats and the AAP only about six seats.

“The ground reality is quite different over there. There are no farmers, CAA or NRC issues which can hit the BJP. These three had played a major role in forming the AAP government in Punjab. The BJP has been ahead of all since the beginning. This is not going to change in our calculations,” said a bookie.

The bookies said that in Gujarat they were also betting on who will form the government.

“The BJP is ahead of others in the state. The cost of forming a BJP government is 40 paise. The price of Congress is Rs 1.60 and Rs 10 for an AAP government,” the bookie said.

Since they presume that the BJP is most likely to retain power, they have kept the price of the party low, so that they don’t have to pay out more money.

(Atul Krishan can be contacted at atul.k@ians.in)

