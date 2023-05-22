The police in Bihar’s Purnea on Monday raided a scrap dealer’s warehouse and seized a large number of books meant for students of government schools.

The books were given to some schools in Purnea district for distribution among the students. The incident came to light when a team from Keehat police station raided the warehouse of a scrap dealer and recovered text books from there.

The local police have arrested two persons in this connection. They have also seized 40 bundles of books which were sealed in cotton bags. The books were all brand new. Besides, 425 school dairies were also recovered.

One of the accused has been identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a Grade IV employee of a school, while the arrested scrap dealer has been identified as Mohammad Asfaq.

“Mohammad Shakeel brought the books to my store, which I bought for Rs 7,000. I didn’t know who he is and how he obtained the books,” Asfaq said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that school books for the current session were sold to a scrap dealer. As soon as we learnt about the incident, we came here to take legal action,” said Sangeeta Kumari, block education officer, Purnea.

