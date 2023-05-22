INDIA

Books meant for school children sold to scrap dealer in Purnea

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Bihar’s Purnea on Monday raided a scrap dealer’s warehouse and seized a large number of books meant for students of government schools.

The books were given to some schools in Purnea district for distribution among the students. The incident came to light when a team from Keehat police station raided the warehouse of a scrap dealer and recovered text books from there.

The local police have arrested two persons in this connection. They have also seized 40 bundles of books which were sealed in cotton bags. The books were all brand new. Besides, 425 school dairies were also recovered.

One of the accused has been identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a Grade IV employee of a school, while the arrested scrap dealer has been identified as Mohammad Asfaq.

“Mohammad Shakeel brought the books to my store, which I bought for Rs 7,000. I didn’t know who he is and how he obtained the books,” Asfaq said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that school books for the current session were sold to a scrap dealer. As soon as we learnt about the incident, we came here to take legal action,” said Sangeeta Kumari, block education officer, Purnea.

20230522-220204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coast Guard rescues over 500 pilgrims stuck off the Bengal coast

    Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Imam denied interim bail in sedition case

    Union Minister’s remark leads to controversy

    Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ becomes highest-rated Indian film, beats ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’