Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Members of Council were the first to sign the Book of Condolence for the city’s longest serving mayor Hazel McCallion at Mississauga City Hall at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, January 30.

“Today, I stand alongside our residents, staff and my Council colleagues as we grieve the passing of Mississauga’s matriarch Hazel McCallion, the longest serving mayor of our beautiful city,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said on Sunday. “Hazel was not only my mentor and political role model but the reason why so many Canadian women were inspired to enter politics. She has left an indelible mark on our City and her legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come. We should all strive to follow her example. Today, I join all Mississauga residents in expressing my sincere condolences to Hazel’s family and friends.”

The public can also to pay their final respects to the former Mississauga Mayor through Books of Condolences available at Mississauga City Hall and the following community centres:

Churchill Meadows Community Centre

Clarkson Community Centre

Erin Meadows Community Centre

Frank McKechnie Community Centre

Huron Park Recreation Centre

Malton Community Centre

Mississauga Senior’s Centre

Meadowvale Community Centre

Mississauga Valley Community Centre

River Grove Community Centre

South Common Community Centre

The Books will be in place until the evening of the private funeral.

An online book of condolence is also available through Turner and Porter.

Hazel McCallion served as Mississauga’s mayor for 36 years from November 1978 to November 2014. Since leaving the Mayor’s office, she has taken on roles with University of Toronto Mississauga, Sheridan College, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Ontario Women’s Hockey Association, the Ontario Government, and Revera Incorporated, among others.

Details on additional public memorial activities will be shared in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers, the McCallion family has asked that donations be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or to the Hazel McCallion Charitable Foundation for Arts, Culture and Heritage.

Memorial information is available at mississauga.ca/hazel.