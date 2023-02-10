Delhi Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for selling illegal liquor in Delhi and recovered 2,220 quarter bottles of alcohol from his possession, an officer said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dhirender Singh Negi, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur area.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police ((South), to curb the illegal sales of liquor, traps were laid in the vulnerable areas of the city.

“Accordingly, the police initiated efforts by sensitising the local informers and collecting human intelligence. On Thursday, the police received a credible tip-off that a person indulging in supplying liquor illegally would come to sell liquor from Haryana to the Juggi near the Railway Colony in Sewa ,” the DCP said.

A trap was laid and Negi was nabbed with six cartons containing liquor bottles.

“On his instance, 38 more cartons were recovered from a car parked in the same locality,” Negi said.

