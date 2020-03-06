Bopanna appointed KSLTA vice-president

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna has been appointed a vice-president of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). This will be the 40-year-old’s maiden foray into sports administration.

The KSLTA in its AGM held on February 17 had elected a new committee till January 2024. R Ashoka, a minister in the Karnataka government was appointed as president while Congress MLA Priyank Kharge was appointed senior vice-president.

Sunil Yajaman has been appointed as the new joint secretary and Naganand Doraswamy is the new treasurer.

KSLTA committee: President: R. Ashoka; Life vice-president: M. Lakshminarayana; Sr. vice-president: Priyank M.Kharge; vice-presidents: M. B. Dyaberi, P.R. Ramaswamy, Rohan Bopanna, Ashish Puravankara; Secretary: Maheshwar Rao; Joint secretary: Sunil Yajaman; Treasurer: Naganand Doraswamy.

–IANS

