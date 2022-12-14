Amid the opposition parties demanding discussion in Parliament on clashes between the Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that it is Army’s prerogative to decide what to say, when to say, and whom to take into confidence.

“Army is engaged in a critical battle with China in Tawang. It was eyeball to eyeball. We have all seen in videos how the Army is taking on China,” Sarma said in New Delhi while talking to the media.

“Information sharing on the strategic border issues are part of the Army’s overall strategy,” he said.

To a question about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand to the government to take opposition leaders to Tawang, Sarma claimed: “If any information is shared with Owaisi, you never know where it would end up.”

“Anyone can see the videos to witness what the Indian troops have challenged the Chinese army.”

Demanding explanation from the Congress why the party took money from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Sarma, said that they must not be given even one per cent information about the December 9 clashes in the Tawang sector.

“Until Congress proves itself clean, for nobody knows what relations it has with others. You took one and a half crore that is a matter of record, but before this we do not know how much your leader has taken,” he alleged.

Noting that the Congress leaders were having dinner with Ambassadors, Sarma has said that hence no information should be shared with the party as its credibility is doubtful.

On December 9, PLA troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two. Sources said that although no loss of life or major injuries were reported but both some Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries during this clash.

