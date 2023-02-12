Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to Australia’s squad to play the second Test as leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson’s replacement, who is heading home for the birth of his first child.

Kuhnemann’s inclusion in the squad could give Pat Cummins a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, depending on the nature of the surface. The second Test will take place from February 17 to 21 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Swepson missed out on selection for the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs and will now fly back to Brisbane for the birth of his first child which opened the door for Kuhnemann.

While the 26-year-old left-arm spinner is yet to play a Test, he did feature in four ODIs against Sri Lanka in the middle of last year and managed to pick up six wickets. He has also claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG in the current round of Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Australia is hopeful Cameron Green, whose recovery from a finger injury has progressed well, could return in the second Test. The all-rounder’s return could allow the Baggy Greens to pick a third spinner along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if conditions suit. The visitors are also expecting the return of Mitchell Starc from injury in the second Test

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

