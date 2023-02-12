SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia call up left-arm spinner Kuhnemann ahead of second Test

NewsWire
0
0

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to Australia’s squad to play the second Test as leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson’s replacement, who is heading home for the birth of his first child.

Kuhnemann’s inclusion in the squad could give Pat Cummins a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, depending on the nature of the surface. The second Test will take place from February 17 to 21 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Swepson missed out on selection for the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs and will now fly back to Brisbane for the birth of his first child which opened the door for Kuhnemann.

While the 26-year-old left-arm spinner is yet to play a Test, he did feature in four ODIs against Sri Lanka in the middle of last year and managed to pick up six wickets. He has also claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG in the current round of Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Australia is hopeful Cameron Green, whose recovery from a finger injury has progressed well, could return in the second Test. The all-rounder’s return could allow the Baggy Greens to pick a third spinner along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if conditions suit. The visitors are also expecting the return of Mitchell Starc from injury in the second Test

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

20230212-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bumrah bamboozles England with subtle change in action

    There are still vulnerabilities in this India side: Hussain

    Gilchrist sees Travis Head opening with David Warner in white-ball cricket...

    Morris gets highest ever IPL bid of Rs.16.25; Maxwell Rs.14.25 cr