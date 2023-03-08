SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days, says Gambhir

Former India opener Gautram Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it’s not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” Gambhir told Sports Today.

