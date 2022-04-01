COMMUNITYHEALTHWORLD

Border measures ease in Canada amid new Covid-19 variant

NewsWire
0
0

Border measures eased in Canada on Friday as fully vaccinated travellers no longer need pre-arrival Covid-19 testing to enter Canada either by land or air.

Vaccinated people could still be subject to random molecular tests when they arrive in Canada. If they are randomly selected, they are not required to isolate, unless the result comes back positive, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a previous announcement by the Health Ministry.

Announcing these measures in March, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the health authorities would continue to adjust them as the epidemiological situation in Canada and abroad evolves.

Currently some places in Canada have entered a so-called sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic driven by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron although it’s unclear how severe it will be and whether the rest of the country will follow.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) warned Friday new variants will continue to appear. “We must remain vigilant and take all available measures to limit spread,” the PHAC said in a daily update report.

According to the data released by the PHAC on Friday, the number of total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 3,484,560, with 159,270 active cases and 37,626 deaths.

20220402-042604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Markham

    Whitby man charged with using fraudulent COVID-19 document at Pearson Airport

    New Canada Greener Homes Grant offers homeowners up to $5,000 for...

    Female students sexually assaulted at Western University