The Assam police have dismantled two huts within 24-hours after they were constructed along the one of state’s disputed areas with neighbouring Mizoram, an official said on Tuesday.

Kolasib district (Mizoram) Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte said the Assam police on Sunday constructed two temporary huts in Zophai area — which is a disputed one.

“The Assam police on Monday dismantled the two huts after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga spoke to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma,” the district police chief told IANS.

“We have no knowledge why the Assam police constructed the two temporary huts creating tension in the bordering areas adjoining Assam’s Hailakandi district,” he added.

Ralte also spoke to his counterpart in Hailakandi (Assam) over phone and told them that as the area is in the disputed stretches and both state governments had earlier agreed to maintain status-quo.

The Assam police constructed the temporary huts in the disputed locations, where border clashes had occurred in 2018.

The 164.6-km inter-state border that separates Assam and Mizoram, with the three Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj sharing a border with Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts of Mizoram.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga held a second Chief Minister-level meeting in Delhi on September 21, and decided to resolve the situation much like the Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border disputes.

It was decided to form a few committees which will visit ground zero and will put up their recommendations for a permanent solution to the vexed border issue.

The worst-ever violence happened on July 26 last year when the police forces of the two states exchanged fire on the disputed area near Vairengte village on the National Highway 306 that left six Assam Police personnel dead and many injured.

