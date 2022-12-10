INDIA

Border row: Union Home Minister to chair meeting on Dec 14 or 15, says Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

In a major development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the BJP government at the Centre will negotiate between Karnataka and Maharashtra on border dispute.

A meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindhe under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held on December 14 or 15 over the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, said Bommai.

Talking to reporters in the Assembly here on Saturday, he said a selected MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Amit Shah on Monday and he has already spoken with him.

“Shah has said he will be called when required. The stand and the ground reality had been explained to him and it will be once again clarified with him when met personally,” he said.

Bommai said an all-party meeting will be held to discuss this issue and he had spoken informally with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah. The meeting date will be fixed in consultation with them.

A delegation of legislators from Maharashtra had met Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday and sought his intervention in connection with the border dispute with Karnataka.

The Supreme Court is also likely to take the matter of maintainability on the border dispute anytime.

Political drama took place recently between the two states when two ministers from Maharashtra announced their visit to Belagavi. Later, they cancelled their visit.

20221210-161404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Election Commission bans bike rallies in Tamil Nadu

    DRDO gives tech of extreme cold clothing system to 5 Indian...

    Morgan Stanley expects India’s CAD to widen to 10-year high

    Financial assistance for homebuyers needed to enable smoother home-buying experience