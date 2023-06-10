WORLD

Boris Johnson resigns as UK MP, says ‘forced out’ of Parliament

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down as a Tory MP after claiming that he was “forced out of Parliament” over Partygate.

The former Prime Minister saw in advance a report by the Commons Privileges Committee investigating if he misled the Commons over Downing Street lockdown parties, the BBC reported.

Johnson said that he was “bewildered and appalled” after receiving a letter from the from a House of Commons committee, CNN reported.

His resignation now triggers a by-election in his marginal seat.

The Privileges Committee said that Johnson had called into question the integrity of the House of Commons, the British news broadcaster reported.

The MP-led committee – which has a majority of Conservative MPs – said it would conclude its inquiry on Monday and “publish its report promptly”.

In his resignation statement issued on Friday, Johnson described the committee as a “kangaroo court” whose purpose “from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

Johnson previously admitted misleading Parliament when he gave evidence to the committee in a combative hearing in March – but denied doing it on purpose.

He said that social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns but insisted the guidelines, as he understood them, were followed at all times.

