INDIAWORLD

Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky

NewsWire
0
0

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reached the Ukrainian capital and visited its outskirts before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.

The Conservative MP said it was a “privilege” to visit the country at the invitation of Zelensky, the BBC reported.

The unannounced visit came as fresh questions over Johnson’s personal finances emerged in the UK, including claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan while he was Prime Minister.

Johnson, who made no mention of the allegations, he was received by the President and other Ukrainian ministers.

“I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Johnson also visited the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, which were occupied by Russian forces in March last year, and allegedly saw a massacre.

20230122-230604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Social media narrative’: Delhi Police moves SC against HC bail to...

    The intriguing story of how Sikkim became India’s 22nd state

    Twitter war erupts between BJP MP, Deoghar DM

    ‘Pathaan’ director: Wanted to make SRK symbol of alpha and machismo