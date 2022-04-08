Audio wearable giant Bose on Friday introduced all-new QuietComfort 45 headphones, replacing the legendary QuietComfort 35 II model, with improved noise cancellation at Rs 32,900 in India.

Maintaining the hallmarks of its predecessor, the Bose headset offer better voice isolation for easier conversations and a 24-hour battery life on a single charge.

“Our customers have told us for years that it’s the balance of benefits that make a QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They’ve always been a great example of excelling where it matters most. And the QC45s are no different,” said Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio.

The QuietComfort 45 also offers all-day comfort and stability, super-simple controls, better connectivity and an update to the iconic design.

“What started as a product for traveling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world,” said Trivedi.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones feature just two settings, both achieved using a new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package.

In ‘Quite’ Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies.

The famous “whoosh” associated with Bose noise-cancelling technology happens in a fraction of a millisecond to tune out entirely, or enjoy music, podcasts, or movies with lifelike clarity, detail and no distractions, said the company.

In the ‘Aware’ Mode, QC45 headphones switch to full transparency, where everything is heard again – just as naturally, clearly, and quickly – without ever taking them off.

QC45 comes in Triple Black and White Smoke finishes with a beautiful matte finish, joining the QC Earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones 700.

The Bose Music app offers additional help for set up and use, including multi-point connections supported by Bluetooth 5.1 for iOS and Android devices and Bose SimpleSync to pair a QC45 with compatible Bose Soundbars, said the company.

