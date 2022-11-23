Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli (K.S. Ravindra)’s crazy mega mass action entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is one of the most-awaited movies releasing in 2023.

The Telugu movie’s first single ‘Boss Party’ that was finally unveiled on Wednesday has the Megastar went all out to mesmerise his fans. Urvashi Rautela kept him company in the song being posited as the party song of the year.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took the song to the next level with his amazing dance moves. His vintage mass avatar in lungi and mass-appealing dance steps are back in full flow. Urvashi Rautela tries to match the energy of Chiranjeevi and she succeeds to an extent.

The choreography for the song is by Sekhar Master.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed, wrote, and sang the song to show his admiration for megastar Chiranjeevi. ‘Boss Party’ is a full-on masala number in true DSP style.

His rap added double energy to the song that also has the dynamic vocals of Nakash Aziz and Haripriya. DSP keeps the track lively and full-on entertaining making the listeners groove instantly.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is playing a role in the film. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the film billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson cranks up the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

The story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, and Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be hitting the screens on Sankranti of 2023.

