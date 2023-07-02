Botafogo have named former Newcastle United defender Claudio Cacapa as caretaker manager following the departure of Luis Castro.

Cacapa joins the Rio de Janeiro outfit from France’s Lyon, where he has worked as an assistant coach since 2016. Botafogo and Lyon are both owned by American businessman John Textor, a Xinhua report said.

“Botafogo informs that Claudio Cacapa, who has been an assistant manager at Lyon since 2015, will be the interim coach of Botafogo until the arrival of the new head coach,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

The position became vacant on Friday when Castro announced that he had accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr.

Botafogo have made their best start to a Brazilian top-flight campaign in more than 30 years and have a seven-point lead over second-placed Gremio.

