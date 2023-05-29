SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Botafogo stretch lead in Brazil’s Serie A

NewsWire
0
0

Junior Santos and Luis Henrique scored in each half as Botafogo extended their lead in Brazil’s Serie A standings with a 2-0 home win over America Mineiro.

Santos put the hosts ahead in the third minute at Rio’s Olympic stadium with a bullet header after Leonel Di Placido’s cross from the right wing, reports Xinhua.

Henrique doubled the advantage on the hour, capitalizing on slick buildup play from Adryelson and Carlos Eduardo before rounding goalkeeper Mateus Pasinato and firing into an unguarded net.

The result means Botafogo now have 21 points from eight games, five points more than second-placed Palmeiras. America Mineiro are 19th in the 20-team standings with just four points so far.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Bragantino won 2-0 at home to Santos, Palmeiras drew 1-1 at Atletico Mineiro, Internacional registered a 2-0 home win over Bahia and Corinthians won 2-0 at home to Fluminense.

20230529-093603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netherlands, Ecuador share points in 1-1 draw

    Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

    Women’s Asian Cup: Australia start campaign with 18-0 win over Indonesia

    ISL: FC Goa eye emphatic win against Odisha FC