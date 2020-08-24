Botanical miniatures go on view in e-exhibition

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANSlife) Two centuries ago, the British botanists began a visual study of Indian flora. Indian artists were commissioned to make botanical paintings which were sent back to Britain where it survives in collections at some of the Royal botanical gardens. The practice is spotlighted new online exhibition.

The exhibition titled ‘Botanical Paintings of Indian Flowering Plants’ by Siddhartha Das Studio is on view from August 24 on www.iicdelhi.nic.in.

The Studio has recently commissioned skilled miniature artists to create a series of botanical paintings of Indian flowering plants to celebrate this legacy.

“India has always been a pluralist society with many influences. The flora is a manifestation of this.

“Over the centuries the Indian flora has been cross-pollinated through trade from regions across the world. These overtimes got indigenised and became Indian,” the studio said.

The series of botanical paintings of Indian flowering plants merge the beauty of flora with extraordinary artistic skill, to celebrate this legacy.

The online exhibition is open for public viewing till September 6.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

–IANS

sj/pg/sdr/