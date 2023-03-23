INDIA

Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 p.m.

NewsWire
0
0

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. minutes after the proceeding began on Thursday.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha started its proceedings, BJP MPs raised slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology for his democracy remarks in London.

Opposition Congress MPs also protested, seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Amid ruckus, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 p.m. by chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amid uproariou scenes by both treasury benches and opposition members.

Prior to the adjournment, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks in Parliament.

“It is important that the nation hears an apology from the leader of their party (Congress) who is responsible for causing so much discredit to the country and to the Parliament,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muraleedharan and other floor leaders had met Dhankar in his chamber.

20230323-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weather likely to remain dry in J&K during next 24 hours

    Rajnath dedicates 75 BRO infra projects to nation

    Pakistan’s economic crisis deepens amid growing political turmoil

    After Shah, Bengal BJP trying hard to bring Modi and Nadda...