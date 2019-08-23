Bottomed-out market rises on govt’s growth inducing measures

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The bottom-out effect along with the government’s growth-inducing measures were the prime reasons for the Indian equity markets stellar rise on Monday.

Experts have said that key indices had bottomed-out last week as investors waited for the government’s measures to shore up growth. The steps were announced after market hours on Friday.

In stock parlance, the bottom-out effect appears when any scrip or index touches the lowest possible point with respect to various market conditions and time periods.

“Equity markets had bottomed-out on a near-term basis last Friday. Today’s rise has come as a result of that trend,” HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani told IANS.

“If further steps are taken to usher in growth then the bottom-out effect will last from immediate to medium term period.”

Last Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a major economic boost to diverse sectors such as NBFCs, auto, housing, MSMEs, equity markets and banking via a slew of measures on tax surcharge, GST refunds, easier loans and demand generation.

“Multi RSI (relative strength index) divergence, record FPI futures short position and the subsequent reversal candle indicates that a swing low and bottom is in place,” Edelweiss Professional Investor Research Chief Market Strategist Sahil Kapoor told IANS.

“The market rose on positive breadth with corresponding decline in yields and stoppage of rupee depreciation. This indicates that a break above 200DMA (day moving average) for Nifty is likely to take it from 11,400 to 11,600 range.”

On Monday, Indian markets advanced sharply on the back of Finance Minister Sitharaman’s measures to combat slowdown and improve foreign investor confidence.

Both the Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent as investors rejoiced over what many analysts are dubbing as Sitharaman’s “mini-budget”. The single biggest push came via the roll-back of the much criticized tax surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

The BSE Sensex jumped 792.96 points, or 2.16 per cent, to close on Monday at 37,494.12, while the Nifty gained 228.50 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 11,057.85.

The financial sector and public sectors banks (PSBs) led the charge on Monday. The Nifty Financial Service index closed 4 per cent higher, followed by the Nifty PSB index that was up 3.58 per cent. The Nifty Realty index surged by 3.74 per cent.

“The initial set of actions, though small, has enhanced market sentiment and confidence,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The market will trade in a positive bias awaiting further developments regarding additional government measures and US-China trade talks, he added.

