A woman and her fiance suffered multiple injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by bouncers after an argument at a club in Gurugram on late Monday night, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 a.m. at Striker 29 in sector 29.

The woman, a resident of New Railway Road Gurugram, told the police that she along with her fiance had gone to the club on Monday night.

“It was around 2 a.m. when we were about to leave after clearing the bill, a bouncer in the club started a fight with my fiance. When I intervened, a woman bouncer and a male bouncer started beating us. They punched and kicked us several times and pushed us onto the floor. After trashing us, they pushed us out of the club on the road and threatened us with dire consequences,” the woman alleged in the police complaint.

She said that a passerby reported the incident on the emergency number 112, following which a police team arrived at the spot.

The victim also suspected one bouncer named Sandeep and claimed that she can identify the remaining once they came forward.

“The duo had arrived around 10 a.m. At the time of closing around 2.30 a.m., we requested them to leave since the staff had to go home, but they requested for a few more minutes. After half an hour again, we requested them to leave, but they started arguing. They were inebriated and said they know senior officers in Gurugram. Thereafter our bouncers – a woman and a male – escorted them out. Later they created a ruckus in the parking area. We also informed the police… We will cooperate with the investigation agency,” Sachin Limbu, general manager of Striker 29, said.

The police said that the complainant and her fiance sustained injuries.

“We are verifying the allegation levelled by the victims. Action will be taken as per the prescribed law against those guilty. So far a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against one bouncer of the club,” Pawan Kumar, SHO, Sector 29 police station, said.

20230110-213604