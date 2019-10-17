Bowled over

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) The China Kitchen by Hyatt Regency has been the preferred haunt of Delhi’s authentic Chinese food junkies for over a decade now. Not too long ago, the property got a standalone restaurant called TCK by The China Kitchen in Gurugram’s bustling CyberHub.

The fine-dining restaurant maintains the plush surroundings and authentic flavours of the original brand, but at half the price.

Designed like a traditional Chinese house with a contemporary and opulent setting, the dining at TCK is ‘around the kitchen’ with standalone cubicles for patrons who seek privacy. The Peking duck oven, the dumpling and noodle station, and the dessert station are permanent features in the dining area.

However, the menu curated by chef Jack Aw Yong — the man behind many other renowned restaurants in Asia Pacific – is different from that of The China Kitchen at Hyatt Regency, even though it retains the classics. Even the prices have been kept competitive and are almost half of what the property at the five star hotel charges.

Almost all the ingredients from sauces to condiments at TCK are sourced from different parts of China to ensure the authenticity of the flavours.

The “TCK salad with avacado, mushroom and cress” in cold salad, which comes in a heavy stone bowl placed over another bowl fill with dry ice, is a visually stunning delight and is tried with the eyes first. A nice start to make!

The “Spicy veggie and tofu pancake with cheese” is an Asian take on the pizza. Loaded with cheese and fried assorted vegetables, you can feel the crunch with every bite.

And how can one not try the signature “Pecking Duck” which has over the years become synonymous with the brand. For vegetarians, who want to know how the dish tastes, TCK has a mock duck serving made with roasted soya strips, rolled in crepe with classic sauces and condiments, and served with spring onions.

A must try is the “Clay pot braised sweet and sour eggplant with garlic and chilli” – a interesting spin on the humble “baingan”. Try it with sticky rice. It’s a blast of flavours in the mouth.(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/rtp/lh