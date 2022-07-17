An incredible bowling performance helped Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands by 37 runs in the final and win the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B title at Queens Sports Club, here on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Regis Chakabva gave Zimbabwe a decent start but the Netherlands bowlers maintained the pressure. In the fifth ball of the third over, Logan van Beek delivered the all-important breakthrough of Craig Ervine and Chakabva soon followed suit, with Bas de Leede getting his scalp.

Sean Williams then played a knock of 28 runs but the Zimbabwean middle-order failed to contribute much. The in-form Sikandar Raza was dismissed by van Beek as Zimbabwe crawled their way to a score of 132 all out in 19.3 overs.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede (2/19) and Logan van Beek (3/18) did most of the damage.

To defend the low total, Zimbabwe needed a spirited effort from their bowlers and Wesley Madhevere set the ball rolling for the hosts in the third over, delivering two crucial blows. He first trapped Max O’Dowd for 12 and then trapped Bas de Leede in front for 1.

The superb start charged the hosts up as a flurry of wickets followed. Milton Shumba effected a brilliant run-out to send Tom Cooper packing. Stephan Myburgh was then dismissed lbw by Sikandar Raza for 22. Scott Edwards (7) and Logan van Beek (0) too couldn’t last long, as the Netherlands were reeling at 56/6.

Raza then got his fourth with the scalp of Klaassen, to end up with figures of 4/8 in his four overs, in what was a match-winning spell. Luke Jongwe finished off the proceedings by cleaning up the tail, to lead Zimbabwe to an incredible 37-run victory.

Brief score:

Zimbabwe 132 all out in 19.3 overs (Sean Williams 28, Regis Chakabva 27; Logan van Beek 3/18) beat Netherlands 95 all out in 18.2 overs (Stephan Myburgh 22, Teja Nidamanuru 21; Sikandar Raza 4/8, Wesley Madhevere 2/15) by 37 runs

20220717-221203