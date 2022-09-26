SPORTSCRICKET

Bowlers, Matthews, Taylor help West Indies win final ODI, deny New Zealand series sweep

NewsWire
0
0

A clinical bowling performance, combined with an all-round show by captain Hayley Matthews and senior player Stafanie Taylor striking a half-century helped West Indies win the final ODI by four wickets and deny New Zealand a clean sweep of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand ended with a sub-par score of 168 all out in 48.1 overs, with Lauren Down making 53 as apart from Amelia Kerr’s 30, no other batter could make a substantial contribution.

The opening pair of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates departed early while Amelia attempted to revive the innings with Maddy Green through a 37-run partnership before the latter fell for 14. Soon, Amelia made her way back to the pavilion as New Zealand were left in tatters at 84/4 in 22.2 overs.

Lauren tried to fight back and get New Zealand to a respectable total through her third ODI fifty. But once she fell to Hayley in a caught-and-bowled dismissal in the 42nd over, New Zealand’s innings folded up quickly from 155/7 to 168 all out.

With the ball, Hayley led the impressive effort with 2/23 in her 10 overs while Afy Fletcher (2/31) and Karishma Ramharack (2/28) supported their skipper very well. Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne and Shakera Selman had a scalp apiece.

In the chase, West Indies were reduced to 10/2 as pacer Jess Kerr took out Natasha McLean and Shabika Gajnabi on successive deliveries in the third over. But Hayley and Stafanie got together for a huge partnership of 81 runs before Brooke Halliday dismissed the former for 40.

When Stafanie had to retire hurt due to cramps at 51, West Indies had reached 116/3 in 31 overs. New Zealand tried to make a late comeback by dismissing Kyshona Knight and Chinelle Henry in quick succession. But Aaliyah hit 27 not out to ensure West Indies ended the ODI series on a high.

20220926-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eng pacer Wood picks 3 wkts, Conway’s 179 takes NZ to...

    Buttler could still be an outstanding red-ball player, says England men’s...

    A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me three or four times, says...

    New Zealand to tour Pakistan after 18 years: PCB