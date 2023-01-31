SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Bowling in India sounds like bit of a challenge, but will be exciting nonetheless: Lance Morris

Australia’s uncapped tearaway quick Lance Morris admitted that bowling in Test matches in India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy sounds like a bit of a challenge, but at the same time he finds it exciting.

“The feedback (of bowling pace in India) hasn’t been too great, to be honest. There’s not a whole lot to look forward to, I’m not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it (in the gloves) fingers up.”

“It sounds like it’s going to be a bit of a challenge, but it’ll be exciting nonetheless. We’ve got some great guys in the squad and a really experienced group now. It’s been good to have some training sessions learning off them,” said Morris on SEN radio show.

Having narrowly missed out on his international debut for Australia during the drawn Test in Sydney against South Africa, Morris is aware he will have to be ready in case the chance to enter the Test cricket arena arises during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

“I guess you can’t help but feel – not disappointed – but that the opportunity was pretty close. So, it was a nerve-wracking time but exciting at the same time. I guess I just have to be ready for the next opportunity when it arises and just make sure I’m in the right place at the right time.”

Morris, the recent winner of the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award, remarked he is looking to use his maiden trip to India as a ‘learning opportunity’. “I don’t want to put too many expectations on myself.”

“I just want to use this as a learning experience, I’ve never toured with cricket before so this will be my first overseas experience. It’s going to be a huge learning opportunity for me.”

