Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74

Asian boxing champion Kaur Singh, who fought an exhibition match with legendary Muhammad Ali, died in a hospital in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Thursday. He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.

After retiring from the Indian Army, he had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Singh bagged six gold medals in international competitions, including the 1982 Asian Games.

One of his memorable matches was the four-round exhibition match that he fought with boxing legend Muhammad Ali on January 27, 1980, in Delhi.

Singh had won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

This month the Punjab government announced plans to publish life stories of four great players in the school curriculum. And Kaur Singh is one of them.

The others are three-time hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh and India’s first Arjuna Awardee and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa.

They have been included in the textbooks of physical education of Class 9 and 10.

Expressing grief, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “Kaur Singh’s death is a big loss to the country. I have directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring his body to his native village. We will extend all help to the family.”

In recognition of his achievements, Kaur Singh was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1982 and Padma Shri in 1983 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988.

