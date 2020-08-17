Boxer Sarita Devi tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Indian boxer Sarita Devi and her husband Thoiba Singh have tested positive for coronavirus.

In an interview with IANS, Sarita’s husband Thoiba said, “Sarita and me were tested Covid positive today. We will go to the COVID centre now, since home quarantine is not allowed here. Till this very moment there are no COVID symptoms to us.”

“I have informed all the people who came in contact with us in the last one week, to isolate themselves immediately and get tested,” he added.

The National Boxing Camp is on at Patiala but Sarita is not part of it. At present, she is training at her home in Manipur.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday confirmed that all six hockey players, including captain Manpreet Singh, will be discharged from the S.S. Sparsh Multi-Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru after having tested negative for Covid-19.

The National Hockey Camp is slated to start from August 19 in Bengaluru. However, these six players will not be allowed to attend it. Rather they would be kept under observation for a few days in isolation, sources said.

On Sunday, Cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp which is scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi also tested positive for coronavirus.

She had arrived at the Camp on August 12 and undertook a mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival as per the Sports Authority of India’s regulations.

–IANS

