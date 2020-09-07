Boxer Vikas eyes Pro bouts in USA to prepare for Olympics

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Olympic-bound boxer Vikas Krishan is set to leave for the United States for professional training under the Target Olympic Podium scheme (TOPs) to prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Vikas is now waiting for the official confirmation from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan. Speaking to IANS, Vikas (69kg) said his proposal has been accepted by TOPs CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan. “I am now waiting for SAI DG’s green signal. As and when he will clear me, I will leave in a couple of days. Most probably by today or tomorrow, I might get the confirmation,” he told IANS.

Asked how long his training stint will be, the 28-year-old Haryana lad said: “I will go there for three months. My aim is to win an Olympic gold and for that I am ready to put my life in danger. Flights are on now and I will travel with full precaution so that I can concentrate on my training rather than getting infected and sitting in some hotel room somewhere [in quarantine].”

About the venue in the USA, the senior boxer declined to share details. “You will get to know about it later; first let me get all the confirmation. I used to train in New York earlier, but this time the venue has changed. I am in talks with my promoters [Hall of Famer Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions] and they will help me in getting professional training and some bouts too as professional boxing has now started in the USA,” he said. “I will be going alone, without any family member travelling with me. I don’t want to get distracted.”

Asked if the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is aware of his plans, he said the federation and coaches are “very supportive” and they are “helping me in achieve my dream of winning an Olympic gold”.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be making his third Olympic appearance in Tokyo next year. He will also be the most experienced among the five men who have made the cut so far for the Olympics.

–IANS

