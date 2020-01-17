Boxing Oly qualifiers to be rescheduled, moved out of Wuhan

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Olympic Boxing Qualifiers which were to be held in Wuhan, China were moved out of the city on Wednesday due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The qualifiers, which were to be held from February 3 to 13 in the city, will now be rescheduled and shifted to a different venue. Wuhan is considered the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

It is as yet unconfirmed when the International Olympic Council (IOC) will announce the new dates and venue for the event.

The new strain of coronavirus, which is believed to have broken out from the city of Wuhan, has claimed nine lives while around 440 infections have been reported around the country. It’s similarity to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak, which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003, has been cause for further alarm.

–IANS

rkm/bg