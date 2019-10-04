Boxing World C’ships: Manju Rani through, Manju Bamboriya out

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 7 (IANS) Manju Rani (48kg) on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing women’s World Boxing Championships here. Manju Bomboriya (64kg), on the other hand, lost to Italian fourth seed Angela Carini via split verdict of 4-1 in her first round match.

Sixth seed Rani, who got a bye in the first round, beat Venezuela’s Rojas Cedeno Tayonis by a unanimous decision to seal her place in the quarters. She will next face North Korean top seed Kim Hyang Mi on October 10. Kim had won bronze in the 2018 edition of the world championships that was held in New Delhi.

Both boxers were defensive in their approach and did not manage to get too many clean punches in. However, Rani was the one who was more accurate of the two and she thus stands one win away from securing a medal in her maiden senior Worlds.

Bamboriya went toe to toe for most of the bout but Carini ducked and weaved well and was landing more accurate punches on a consistent basis.

On Tuesday, six-time champion Mary Kom (51kg) will start her campaign in her pre-quarter final bout against Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas. Third seed Mary had received a bye in the first round. Saweety Boora (75kg) on the other hand will face Wales’ Lauren Price.

–IANS

rkm/vd