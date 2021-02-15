In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while playing with a rope tied to the window of his house in the Shanti Nagar area of Gurugram, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when a cloth rope became stuck around little Vishal’s neck while he was playing in his room.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took the body and sent it for post-mortem. In the evening the body was handed over to the family.

The deceased’s father Yogender told the police that his son was playing after locking his room from inside. The shawl which Vishal was using as a rope got stuck around his neck while the other end was tied to the window. The noose was stuck tightly while he was sliding through the window, due to which he died.

Soon after the incident, the family took the child to the local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A team from the Shivaji Nagar police station is conducting further investigations into the matter. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Surender Pal said that the deceased used to live with his family at Shanti Nagar area. His father is a wholesaler at the vegetable market.

–IANS

