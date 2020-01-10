Boy band EXO’s Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO’s member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement.

On Monday, January 13, the South Korean singer announced that he’s getting married with his girlfriend “with whom I want to spend the rest of my life”, he declared. She is pregnant with their child, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a handwritten letter upload on a portal LYSN, the 28-year-old star wrote: “Hello. This is Chen. I am writing this because I have something to say to our fans. Although I am very nervous and anxious on how to say this, I wanted to tell our fans this first as you have given me such great love, I am writing this message even with flawed phrases,” so he began his letter, as translated.

“I have a girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.”

“Although worries and concerns came first when (thinking) about the situations that will follow this decision, but because I wanted to inform this sudden news as quickly as possible to my members, company, and especially our fans who are proud of me, so you all won’t be shocked, I was in discussion with the company and members,” the “singer added.

Referring to his unborn baby, Chen added: “In the midst of that, a blessing came to us. Because the situation became one where I couldn’t do the things I planned with the company and members, I was quite taken aback, but I also found strength through this blessing.”

“I am very thankful to my members who sincerely congratulated me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans who send me overwhelming love even though I am flawed. I will never forget my grateful heart, I will always try my best from my position without change, and I will repay the love you gave me. Thank you always.”

Chen and EXO’s agency had also released a statement regarding the singer’s decision to get married.

“Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration. Thank you.”

A source from the company also confirmed that Chen’s fiancee is pregnant, saying, “It is true that Chen’s bride-to-be is pregnant.” However, the insider refused to reveal how far she is in her pregnancy.

