Boy dies after brawl between two groups in UP

A Class 12 student of Lucknow Public School (LPS) died during a brawl between two groups of students outside the campus in the Vinamra Khand locality of Gomti Nagar, said police.

Prachi Singh, DCP (east) said that the boy, Ansh Tiwari, fainted during the clash between two groups. He was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“No major injury was visible on the student’s body and there is no clarity how he died. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” she added.

The police, so far, has not received any complaint, but the boy’s family were approached in this connection. The FIR will be registered after getting a complaint from the family of the deceased, said the DCP.

The LPS authorities confirmed that Ansh Tewari was a Class 12 student of their school but was not coming to the school since November 22.

Founder manager of the school, S.P. Singh said the boy was good in sports but average in academics. “The incident happened outside the school premises. The school staff visited the hospital after getting information about his death,” he added.

